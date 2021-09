Kathleen “Katie” Ann McEntire, age 54 of Carlsbad, California (a frequent visitor to Tuolumne County to see parents)

Born September 3, 1967 in Watertown, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Best Western Hotel in Sonora, California. A Private Memorial Mass is planned at a future date. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements