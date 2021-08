Rela Lavern Prado, Born February 26, 1934 in Provo, Utah passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 08/19/2021

08/19/2021 Age: 87

87 Residence: Columbia, CA