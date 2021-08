Loretta May Williams, Born May 19, 1939 in Hollywood, California passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Cremation is planned and private inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Groveland, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

82 Residence: Big Oak Flat, CA