Lisa Marie (Suchodolski) Stockwell formerly of Sonora, California, born April 20, 1976 in Fontana, California passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 while staying in Lincoln, California

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 12 Noon to 3 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California.  Cremation to follow.