Beverley June Flores, 94, of Tuolumne, CA, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Beverley was born on October 10, 1926 in San Jose, CA.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Graveside services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10am at Carter's Cemetery in Tuolumne, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.