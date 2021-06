Roy Neal Gillespie Jr. born August 18, 1987 in Stockton, California passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in an auto accident near Hughson in Stanislaus County.  Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.    Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home will be in charge of Cremation arrangements

