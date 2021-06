Reuben Charles Schnaar, Born September 20, 1928 in St. Clements, Canada passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Date of Death: 05/27/2021

05/27/2021 Age: 92

92 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: A Memorial Mass will be held and inurnment will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, California