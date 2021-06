Richard Morton Hulbert born November 9, 1939 in Southgate, California passed away Sunday, June 5, 2021 at his daughter’s residence in Twain Harte, California. Cremation is planned with a Memorial service in Mariposa at a later date. Inurnment will be in Mariposa Cemetery, Mariposa, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 06/05/2021

06/05/2021 Age: 81

81 Residence: Mariposa, CA

Mariposa, CA Services: In Mariposa at a later date