Zeyen, Roy

Roy E. Zeyen II, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Rapid City on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Roy was born into a loving family on August 12, 1955, in Palo Alto, CA. His parents, Norman and Muriel “Midge” Zeyen, raised five children. His early years were spent in Fresno, CA. He attended Junior High and High School in Arnold, CA and graduated from San Andreas High School in 1973.

Roy enlisted in the USAF in 1976. His first years were spent abroad in the Philippines and Guam. In 1986 he was stationed in Dickinson, ND where he would meet the love of his life. He and Carol were married on June 27th, 1987. For 34 years they would define true love and dedication. Roy also acquired a daughter that day. He would become the most amazing man she ever met. This led him to become a beloved father-in-law, grandpa, and great grandpa. While living in Dickinson, he also met his best friend of 34 years, Alton Lundin. After leaving Dickinson in 1990, they were stationed in Nevada, Mississippi, California, North Carolina, and finally Kirtland AFB in New Mexico. It was here that he would retire as Senior Master Sergeant, from the USAF. Roy received numerous badges and medals including five meritorious service medals, three Air Force commendation medals, and one Air Force achievement medal. He also received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Professional Aeronautics.

After the attack on 9/11, Roy was compelled to return to active duty. He was stationed in Grand Forks, ND in August 2002. In January 2003, he began an eight-month tour for Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired again in August 2004, making him a 26-year career veteran. He and Carol moved to Rapid City. Roy became a member of the Ahntech family and was a dedicated employee for nearly 15 years.

Roy will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor. He had a great faith and a deep love for the Lord. His love of country was preceded only by his love for his family and God. If you called him your friend, you were blessed. If you called him your family, you were blessed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; daughter, Marcy (Patrick) Kuntz; grandsons: Cade and Coal; granddaughter, Calli Sue; great granddaughter, Ella; mother, Midge Zeyen; brothers: Norm Zeyen, Mark (Tammy) Zeyen; sisters: Sherri Leimbach, Carol (Peter) Kieth; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Roy very much.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Zeyen; brothers in law, Richard Leimback and Daniel Davis.

Roy will be missed deeply and loved always.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services.

Burial, with military honors rendered by Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard, will be at 12 Noon, at the Black Hills National Cemetery.