DeRier, Carolyn

Carolyn Janet Barbara (Bobby) DeRier, formerly Carolyn Lee, passed peacefully on April 15, 2021. She is survived by her two sisters: Virginia June Tieken of Columbus, GA and Wendy Thurn of San Clemente, CA; two nieces, Debra Thurn and Valery Keibler; one nephew. Michael Thurn; and ex-husband John DeRier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Lee and Ellen Field.

Born in Hong Kong, she had an interesting life which included the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong the same day that Pearl Harbor was bombed and the years of internment until V-J Day. Then followed catch-up elementary schooling in Richmond, CA before returning to Hong Kong to finish all her schooling at King George V School and Dioseason Girls School. She was personable and good at math. She was employed in secretarial roles before joining joined Flying Tigers and National Airlines as an air hostess and settled in the San Francisco, CA area. She later relocated to LaGrange, CA with her beloved dog, Bear.