VanDergriff, Rocky

Rocky W.H. VanDergriff, musician and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 21 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at UCSF Medical Center. He was born on January 14, 2000 in Modesto, CA and raised in Jamestown, CA.

He was active in his Harvest Fellowship with his youth pastors John and Leah Houston, and enjoyed sharing love and light with others through music. While attending Motherlode Christian School and Summerville High School, he discovered his passion for singing and songwriting. Rocky’s creative talents led him to work as a studio and audio engineer, music producer, and emcee. He was an owner at Abstraktt Studios, co-host at Z&R Podcast, and acted at Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy. His music and charisma will be missed by all who knew him.

Rocky leaves behind his parents, Rocky D. (Shannon) VanDergriff of Castro Valley, CA, and Jenine (Dennis) Varvell of Columbia, CA; grandmother, Lonnie A. Distefano of Columbia, CA; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy Distefano and Harry and Maggie VanDergriff.

A celebration of Rocky's life will be announced.