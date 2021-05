Lumearl “Mearl” Ross Blodgett, born July 18, 1935 in Ashland, Alabama passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/10/2021

05/10/2021 Age: 85

85 Residence: Jamestown, CA