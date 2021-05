Carol Jane Lilliegard, born January 3, 1945 in Bottineau, North Dakota passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora

Cremation is planned and inurnment will be with the family plot in Oak Creek Cemetery in Bottineau, North Dakota

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/07/2021

05/07/2021 Age: 76

76 Residence: Sonora, CA