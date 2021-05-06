Stevens, Nancy

Nancy Ann Stevens, Born January 3, 1949 and raised in Sacramento, passed away April 27, 2021.

Nancy and her wife Patricia lived in Pleasanton before retiring to Twain Harte in 2016. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Chico State College. After college she worked as a botanist, a park ranger at Muir Woods and an auto mechanic. She began her 30-year long career at AT&T in pole climbing school to be an installer and she retired as Project Manager in 2011.

Nancy was a kind, thoughtful person, and a great listener. She was a true and loyal friend to many.

Nancy’s loved of nature, she dreamed of becoming a forest ranger. She and Patricia loved hiking, biking and snowshoeing. She loved to physically challenge herself at CrossFit Sociality, GoRuck and The Boxing Gym. She had a strong sense of Volunteerism and Community Spirit, she was active with the Twain Harte Area CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). From a young age she was a great fan of John Wayne and Westerns, hence the theme of her memorial.

She is survived by her beloved family; she was a devoted spouse of 21 years to Patricia Herrera; a loving sister to John Stevens (Sonora); a dear sister-in-law to Alicia Bergman (John), Myrna and John O’Brien and Jose and Candy Zambrana (Miami, FL), Dudley and Karen Herrera (Cypress, TX), Mark and Yvonne Davies (Chinook, MT) and Walt and Tina Herrera (Tampa, FL); dear family to Steve and Annette Volking (Pleasanton): beloved aunt to Jesse Stevens (Sonora), and Arian Stevens (Bend, OR) and Alexis Volking (Pleasanton); great-aunt to Waylend Stevens (Jesse). A beloved daughter and sister, she was predeceased by her parents Robert and Eve Stevens (Sacramento), sister

Bonnie (Chico) and her brother William (Sacramento).

Nancy also leaves behind her a wonderful Twain Harte Area CERT family, her dear friends in the Tri Valley Republicans (Pleasanton), her loving Tribe, and her wonderful community of neighbors in Twain Harte. As well as many friends from throughout her life.

Patricia especially wishes to thank Nancy’s CERT Posse; Dr. John Park and his dedicated team at the Helen Diller Breast Care Center (San Francisco); the staff at UCSF (San Francisco), Adventist Health (Sonora), and Doctor’s Memorial Medical Center (Modesto).

If you wish to send flowers you may send them to Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home 225 Rose Street

Sonora CA 95370. (209) 532-3131.

Remembrances in Nancy’s honor may be made to THA-CERT in care of the Sonora Area Foundation

(please note that the donation is for CERT in the memo line).