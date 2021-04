Rosalie Marie Penrose Jenkins, born November 17, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.

