Tegley, James

James R. Tegley, born November 22, 1936 passed away February 14.

Jim was born to John and Dorothy Tegley in Stowe Township, Pennsylvania. He has 3 sisters (Mary Alice, Virginia and Evelyn) and 1 brother (John David). After graduating from Warwood High School Jim worked his way through West Liberty State College, and served in the United States Marine Corp. in 1957-1959 in between his sophomore and junior years. Jim married the love of his life, Mary Davis, in Lansing, OH on June 24, 1961. They have 2 children, (James and Jo Ellyn ) 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Jim taught for 35 years in the Cupertino School District, mostly at Hyde Jr. High, and coached numerous teams in various sports. In 1993 he was inducted into the West Liberty State College Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a basketball player during the 1959-61 seasons.

Everybody that knew Jim (“Teg”) will always remember him for his love of family and friends. He lived out his retirement dreams residing in the Sierra foothills, frequenting Yosemite National Park and spoiling his grand-children and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracbs.com