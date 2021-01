George Benjamin Perry Jr., 85 passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born August 31, 1935 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Cremation is planned and services will be held in Sonora in the Spring. Inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

85 Residence: A long-time resident of Sonora