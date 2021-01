Carol Jean Sooter, 74, of Sonora, CA, passed away on January 1, 2021 at Adventist Health Medical Center in Sonora. Carol was born on October 7, 1946 in South Bend, IN.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements. Private family graveside services will be held in Mt Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.

