John Herbert Payne, 81, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. John was born on March 1, 1939 in Long Beach, CA.

Date of Death: 12/26/2021

12/26/2021 Age: 81

81 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.