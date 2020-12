John Wesley Sexton, 61, of Soulsbyville, CA, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Modesto, CA. John was born on February 9, 1959 in Key West, FL.

Soulsbyville, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.