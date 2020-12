Douglas Franklin Campbell, 81, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his residence. Douglas was born on March 24, 1939 in Sacramento, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements with private family graveside inurnment with full military honors to be held in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.