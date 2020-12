Marjorie Jane Geritz, 94, of Twain Harte, CA, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Sonora Senior Living, Jamestown, CA. Marjorie was born on August 22, 1926 in San Leandro, CA.

Twain Harte, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.