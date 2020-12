Novie Heppner, 82, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora. Novie was born on February , 1938 in Los Angeles, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Inurnment will be at the Winton Cemetery, Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.