Stuart Dale Mackey, 50, of Santa Margarita, CA, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence. Stuart was born on May 30, 1970 in Santa Cruz, CA. He lived in Tuolumne county for several years, and is a graduate of Sonora High.

Santa Margarita, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.