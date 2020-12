Francis “Casey” George Bonavia, 94, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Meadow View Manor, Sonora, CA. Francis was born on February 21, 1926 in Sonora, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of Cremation arrangements and inurnment in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.