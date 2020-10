Helen Claire Halleran, 93, of Sunland, CA, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Skyline in Sonora, CA. Helen was born on January 16, 1927 in Springfield Gardens, NY.

Sunland, CA Services: TERZICH & WILSON IN CHARGE OF CREMATION ARRANGEMENTS