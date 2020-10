Joseph A Patania, 86, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, CA. Joseph as born on September 12, 1934 in Omaha, NE.

Sonora, CA Services: Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.