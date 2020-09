Enella Ann Sylva, 83, of Sonora, CA passed away August 31, 2020 in Memorial Medical Center, Modesto, CA. She was born March 14, 1937 in Flandreau, South Dakota.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.