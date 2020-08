Gloria Frances Lynch, born October 7, 1930 in San Francisco, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements. Inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne.

