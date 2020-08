Edward E. Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in rural Tuolumne County. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. To sign the online guest book or send the family condolences, please visit www.sierracbs.com.

