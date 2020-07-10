Bart Jr., Merlin Horace

Merlin Horace Bart, Jr. was born on July 28, 1946 in Oakland, Ca. and passed into the arms of Our Lord on June 23, 2020 in Sonora, Ca. He leaves behind to grieve him his sisters and brother, Laurie Leone, Copperopolis; Ronald Bart (Kathi), Sebastapol; and Valerie Geller (Moses), Santa Rosa. Also surviving him are his Nephew and Nieces, Matthew Bart (Texas), Cheyenne Bart (Gridley) and Ali Geller (Santa Rosa). He treasured his Great Nephews Cannon, Seth, Ronin and Sebastian.

He also leaves behind his beloved pet cat, Pusskars who will be lovingly cared for by his sister Laurie. He was predeceased by his parents, Merlin and Eunice Bart and his brother-in-law, Jim Leone.

Merlin was a resident of Sonora for over 35 years and is best known as the Automotive Mechanics teacher at Columbia College where his career spanned 35 years. Prior to teaching he had a stellar career in the Air Force serving during the Vietnam War and later on recognizance missions.

He was an honorary lifetime member of the R/C Flying Club in Sonora and took pride in every plane he built and piloted.

Merlin will be truly missed by many. Unfortunately, due to COVID 19, his funeral services will be private.

Rest In Heavenly Peace Dear Brother!