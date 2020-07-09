Sunny
Thomas, Frederick “Fred” Allen

By Aretha Pauley

Frederick “Fred” Allen Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2nd,  at his residence in Jackson, CA.

Fred is survived by his sister, Florance Agerton (of Scottsville); his son, James Thomas (of Cohasset) his daughter, Robin Kehr (of Sutter Creek) and his 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Frederick Allen Thomas II (2014).

Sierra Cremation and Burial Service is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 07/02/2020
  • Age: 87
  • Residence: Jackson, CA
  • Services: Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 AM at Generation Life Church,125 Academy Drive, Sutter Creek, CA.

