Thomas, Frederick “Fred” Allen

Frederick “Fred” Allen Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2nd, at his residence in Jackson, CA.

Fred is survived by his sister, Florance Agerton (of Scottsville); his son, James Thomas (of Cohasset) his daughter, Robin Kehr (of Sutter Creek) and his 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Frederick Allen Thomas II (2014).

Sierra Cremation and Burial Service is in charge of arrangements.