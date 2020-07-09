Thomas, Frederick “Fred” Allen
Frederick “Fred” Allen Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2nd, at his residence in Jackson, CA.
Fred is survived by his sister, Florance Agerton (of Scottsville); his son, James Thomas (of Cohasset) his daughter, Robin Kehr (of Sutter Creek) and his 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Frederick Allen Thomas II (2014).
Sierra Cremation and Burial Service is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 07/02/2020
- Age: 87
- Residence: Jackson, CA
- Services: Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10 AM at Generation Life Church,125 Academy Drive, Sutter Creek, CA.