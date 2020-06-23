White, Linda Janet

Linda Janet White passed away Wednesday, June 17th, surrounded by her loved ones at her residence in Sonora, CA.

Linda is survived by partner (of 19 yrs), Dennis Schroeder of Sonora, CA; her children, Jason White of San Jose, CA; Megan O’Malley of Sonora, CA; her grandchildren, Jessica Richey Sonora, CA; Connor O’Malley of Sonora, CA; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Leon White (2001).

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.