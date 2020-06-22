Sunny
Leal, Maurice “Maury” Joseph

By Aretha Pauley

Maurice “Maury” Joseph Leal passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Maury is survived by his children Arleen Willaims (Craig Ringler) and Randy (Sherri) Leal; nine grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and eleven great-great grandchildren.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 06/18/2020
  • Age: 96
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary or the Tuolumne County Humane Society.

