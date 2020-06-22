Leal, Maurice “Maury” Joseph
Maurice “Maury” Joseph Leal passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Maury is survived by his children Arleen Willaims (Craig Ringler) and Randy (Sherri) Leal; nine grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; and eleven great-great grandchildren.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 06/18/2020
- Age: 96
- Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Auxiliary or the Tuolumne County Humane Society.