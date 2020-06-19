Vuyovich, Rachel May

Rachel May Vuyovich passed away Wednesday, June 17th, at her residence in Stent, CA.

Rachel is survived by her daughter, Rozann (and Jack) Gisler of Oakdale, CA; her son, Mike (and Shelly) Vuyovich of Stent, CA; four Grand Children: Malissa Warne (of Sonora, CA), Rachael Vuyovich (of Sonora, CA), John Gisler (of Oakdale, CA) and Justin Gisler (of Escalon, CA); Ten Great-Grandchildren; and numerous extended relatives.

She is proceded in death by her parents, Sergy and Theresa Kiriluk; her husband, Steve Vuyovich; and her brothers, Arthur and Alex Kiriluk.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.