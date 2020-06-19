Sunny
Vuyovich, Rachel May

By Aretha Pauley

Rachel May Vuyovich passed away Wednesday, June 17th, at her residence in Stent, CA.

Rachel is survived by her daughter, Rozann (and Jack) Gisler of Oakdale, CA; her son, Mike (and Shelly) Vuyovich of Stent, CA; four Grand Children: Malissa Warne (of Sonora, CA), Rachael Vuyovich (of Sonora, CA), John Gisler (of Oakdale, CA) and Justin Gisler (of Escalon, CA); Ten Great-Grandchildren; and numerous extended relatives.

She is proceded in death by her parents, Sergy and Theresa Kiriluk; her husband, Steve Vuyovich; and her brothers, Arthur and Alex Kiriluk.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 06/17/2020
  • Age: 91
  • Residence: Stent, CA
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and Rachel will be laid to rest with her husband at Mt. Shadow Cemetery at a private family service.

