Richard “Ricky” Klaverweiden, born May 12, 1953 in Scotia, California passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, California. Private burial has been held at Dambacher Mountain Memorial in Sonora and a Memorial service will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

