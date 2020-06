Mary Jane Grecco, born June 16, 2020 in Oakland, California passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence in Jamestown, California.

Jamestown, CA Services: A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12 Noon at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora. Private burial will be in Dambacher Mountain Memorial, Sonora, California