Robert “Bob” Thomas Kennedy, born February 5, 1935 in Stockton, California passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence in Twain Harte, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Date of Death: 05/28/2020

05/28/2020 Age: 84

84 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 18674 Cherokee Drive, Twain Harte, California.