Gail Tracy born March 14, 1949 passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Date of Death: 05/29/2020

05/29/2020 Age: 71

71 Residence: Tuolumne, CA

Tuolumne, CA Services: A Memorial Service will be held after the Covid restrictions are removed.