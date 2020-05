Ann Hardy Columbia, California Born August 25, 1918 in Nebraska passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Sierra Care Center-unit 6, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/06/2020

05/06/2020 Age: 101

101 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: At her request, cremation is planned and there will be no services.