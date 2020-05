Beverly Joyce Smith of Sonora, California Born February 13, 1932 in Californi passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Avalon Care Center. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: A Celebration of her Life will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.