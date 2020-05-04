Roberson, Margie Nell
Margie Nell Roberson of Tuolumne, California, born March 30, 1942 in Lincoln, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Park Bridge Habitation in Alameda, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 05/03/2020
- Age: 78
- Residence: Tuolumne, CA
- Services: Visitation will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Tuolumne Chapel of Terzich & Wilson, 18411 Bay Avenue, Tuolumne with Funeral Services held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tuolumne Chapel. Interment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne.