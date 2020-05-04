Sunny
Roberson, Margie Nell

By Sabrina Biehl

Margie Nell Roberson of Tuolumne, California, born March 30, 1942 in Lincoln, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Park Bridge Habitation in Alameda, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 05/03/2020
  • Age: 78
  • Residence: Tuolumne, CA
  • Services: Visitation will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Tuolumne Chapel of Terzich & Wilson, 18411 Bay Avenue, Tuolumne with Funeral Services held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tuolumne Chapel. Interment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne.

