Roberson, Margie Nell

Margie Nell Roberson of Tuolumne, California, born March 30, 1942 in Lincoln, Alabama passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Park Bridge Habitation in Alameda, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Visitation will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Tuolumne Chapel of Terzich & Wilson, 18411 Bay Avenue, Tuolumne with Funeral Services held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tuolumne Chapel. Interment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne.