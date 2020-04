Donna Louise Rosenheim Born July 7, 1943 in California passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Sierra Care Center, Unit 6, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/20/2020

04/20/2020 Age: 75

75 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service will be held after the COVID-19 passes.