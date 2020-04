William “Bill” Alton Elliott of Sonora, California, Born March 22, 1924 in Kentucky passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence in Sonora. Cremation has been held and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

