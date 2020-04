Lenore Marie Lafayette of Sonora, California, Born February 13, 1929 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

