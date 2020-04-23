Davis, Scott

Scott Steven Davis, Born February 13, 1954 in Long Beach, California passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, California. He leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years Jana Davis, his two dogs Jasmine and Sapphire, his son Jeff Davis and Laura- 3 grandchildren – Daughter Renee Bond and her husband and their 3 grandchildren, and Daniel Clancy. Sisters Diana Johnson and Kathy Fortune – Tony with 3 nephews and a niece. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Dorles Davis. He retired, he loved to tinker around the yard and build things to stay busy. He loved his grandchildren to pieces. He loved Gold Dredging, fishing, and bowling. A very special thanks to our propane delivery man Ron Green. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

