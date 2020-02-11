Sunny
Briscoe, Michael Wayne

By Sabrina Biehl

Michael Wayne Briscoe passed away Wednesday, February 5th, at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. He was born May 15, 1950 in Sacramento, California

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Country Cowboy Church, 14888 Peaceful Valley Road, Sonora, California 95370 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN   38105

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 02/05/2020
  • Age: 69
  • Residence: Soulsbyville
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his Life / Potluck will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 PM at the Cedarwood Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 8665 Gerber Road, Sacramento, California.

