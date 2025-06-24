Immigrant rights groups urge sheriffs to prioritize public safety over immigration enforcement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A coalition of immigrant rights, faith and pro-democracy organizations presented a letter with 12,000 signatures Tuesday to the National Sheriffs’ Association Conference in Florida, urging them to protect public safety rather than work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The letter urges sheriffs agencies to refrain from immigration-related issues, and stay away from what the organizers consider as the dangers of President Donald Trump’s “anti-immigrant rhetoric and harmful immigration agenda.”

About 30 people attended a rally outside Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the annual sheriffs’ association conference was taking place.

“When sheriffs take on the responsibility of federal immigration authorities, it undermines your core mission, stretches already limited resources, and most importantly, causes real harm,” the letter said.

Thomas Kennedy, a spokesman for the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said having law enforcement involved in immigration issues could lead to people being afraid to call for help.

“It’s a bad deal for our city in general, in terms of it being a welcoming place. It’s a bad deal for civil rights. It’s a bad deal for taxpayers. It’s a bad deal for public safety because these police officers are distracted from their tasks,” Kennedy said.

The sheriffs’ association did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.