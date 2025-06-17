The Latest: Trump issues ominous warning to Tehran, urging residents to ‘evacuate’ View Photo

Trump, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict. His shift in tone comes as the U.S. has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.

Trump, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict. His shift in tone comes as the U.S. has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.

Here’s the latest:

San Francisco appeals court will hear arguments over National Guard deployment in LA

A federal appeals court in San Francisco is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on whether the Trump administration should return control of National Guard troops to California after they were deployed following protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids.

The hearing comes after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by the administration last week to temporarily pause a lower court order that directed Trump to return control of the soldiers to the governor who filed a lawsuit over the deployment.

The three-judge panel is set to hear oral arguments via video starting at 3 p.m. ET, and protests outside the downtown San Francisco court are expected.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco ruled last week that the Guard deployment was illegal and exceeded Trump’s statutory authority. It applied only to the National Guard troops and not the Marines, who were also deployed to LA.

Trump is at a moment of choosing as Israel looks for more US help crushing Iran’s nuclear program

President Donald Trump in about eight hours Monday went from suggesting a nuclear deal with Iran remained “achievable” to urging Tehran’s 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

He returns to the capital at a moment of choosing in his presidency. Israel, with five days of missile strikes, has done considerable damage to Iran and believes it can now deal a permanent blow to Tehran’s nuclear program — particularly if it gets a little more help from Trump.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One during his overnight flight back to Washington that Iranian leaders had been unwilling to reach an agreement over their nuclear program, suggesting he was now less interested in talking with them.

“They should have done the deal. I told them: Do the deal,” Trump said. “So I don’t know. I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

The Republican president, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict. His shift in tone comes as the U.S. has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.

