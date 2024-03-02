Light Rain
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steve Dettelbach; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

